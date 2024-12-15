CULTURE – HEALTH: Saint-Martin inaugurates the first Living Museum in France | FAXINFO

Wednesday, December 18 will mark an important date for Saint-Martin: the inauguration of the first Living Museum in France, and the 42nd worldwide. The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the presence of its creators and many guests.

The Living Museum, supported by the Art For Science association, stands out for its unique approach to art as a tool for recovery. Open to accompanied minors and adults, it is aimed at anyone facing issues such as stress, anxiety, illness, disabilities, trauma or addictions. It is also a refuge for those suffering from isolation, precariousness or academic difficulties. The mission of this third place is to offer a space for creation and exchange where art becomes a source of rebirth. Painting, sculpture, theater, music and singing will be highlighted to allow participants to rebuild themselves. In addition, free discussion groups, supervised by professionals, will help guide visitors towards better mental health. The first sessions are already scheduled (see information). Located at 38 rue Caraïbes in Hope Estate, opposite Tout À Louer, the Living Museum aspires to become a pillar of psychological and community support on the island. _VX

How to register for the inauguration: https://t.ly/P6-kg

Registration for discussion group for teenagers – Saturday January 25, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: https://t.ly/oGvd3

Registration for adult discussion group – Saturday, February 8, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: https://t.ly/bNMbL

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-sante-saint-martin-inaugure-le-premier-living-museum-de-france/