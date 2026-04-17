CULTURE – HEALTH / “The Magic of the Brain”: an evening of science, art and illusion | FAXINFO

To celebrate the first anniversary of the Living Museum in Saint-Martin, the Art For Science Museum association is organizing a unique evening combining a lecture and a performance on Saturday, April 25th, from 19 pm to 22 pm at the Les Mets Tissés restaurant in Hope Estate. Reserved for adults and accessible by reservation, the event promises an immersive experience at the intersection of art, the brain, and illusion.



The evening will feature a conference accessible to all, dedicated to the effects of art on the brain. Based on recognized neuroscience research, notably by the World Health Organization, these presentations aim to raise public awareness of the benefits of artistic creation on well-being and health.

Next, professional magician Ilva Scali, known for her appearances on shows like “France’s Got Talent” and “Le Plus Grand Cabaret du Monde,” will present a show that will test perception and attention. This immersive performance is designed as an exploration of how the brain reacts to illusion.



Between illusion and understanding of the brain

Beyond the talks and the show, the evening aims to be a friendly and charitable event. A cocktail reception, created by Chef Olivier, will be served throughout. A charity raffle will round out the program, with numerous prizes to be won, all proceeds benefiting the association.

To fully enjoy this extraordinary sensory and human experience, several options are available. Access to the conference and show is €25, which is actually €8,50 after tax deduction. A complete package including dinner, show, and conference is offered at €55, reduced to €18,70 after tax deduction. Raffle tickets are sold for €5, or €1,70 after deduction.

Before the big evening show, the Living Museum will open its doors at 9 a.m. for a collective street art workshop before celebrating its 1st anniversary and presenting its highlights.

Through this event, Art For Science reminds us how essential art can be in understanding ourselves and the world…_VX

Information and reservations: https://urls.fr/Z0-58u

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-sante-la-magie-du-cerveau-une-soiree-entre-science-art-et-illusion/