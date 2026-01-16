CULTURE “I opened”: Lady Ruby Bute’s poetic and artistic legacy celebrated at Silk Cotton Estate | FAXINFO

Le Friar’s Bay Silk Cotton Estate pays tribute to Lady Ruby Bute through the official launch of ‘I opened, a bilingual work combining poems and autobiographical excerpts of this major figure in Saint-Martin’s culture. The event will be held this Sunday 18 January, a few days after what would have been the birthday of the artist, who has passed away but remains deeply present in the collective memory of the island.



Artist, poet, storyteller and guardian of oral historyLady Ruby Bute dedicated her life to transmitting the cultural identity of Saint Martin. Through her writings, her visual art, and her commitment to heritage preservation, She has shaped a unique way of telling the story of the island, its roots and its human trajectories. I opened is part of this continuityoffering an intimate reading of his journey and his vision of the world.

The launch will take place from 16pm to 19pm in the renovated gallery of the Silk Cotton Estateallowing the public to discover the book while exploring a selection of the artist’s iconic works and publications. This publication is also distinguished by its educational vocationProduced in partnership with the Seafood Associationthe edition English-Frenchtranslated by Alex Richards, will be distributed to high school students thanks to the support of the Prefecture and the Collectivity. An English-Dutch version, translated by Wycliffe Smith with accompaniment by Linda Richardson and Henk Ankone, will be intended for secondary school students from Sint Maarten.

Beyond the book, ‘I opened It embodies a living transmission. That of a woman whose legacy transcends archives and verses, extending into the values, stories, and consciences she nurtured. _Vx

