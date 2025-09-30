CULTURE: International Creole Day is on the airwaves | FAXINFO

Since 1983, every October 28th marks the International Day of Creole Language and Culture, established by theUnesco and celebrated in all Creole-speaking countries. Nearly nineteen million people worldwide speak Creole., a language that carries memory, transmission and identity pride. In Saint-Martin, it occupies a unique place alongside English, promoting exchanges between the Caribbean islands, Guyana and Reunion.

For this 2025 edition, the association Sow Your Road, through its social center Up Rising, offers a special programming in order to highlight the richness and diversity of Creole cultures. Two radio shows will punctuate this meeting.

The first highlight will take place on Friday, October 3 at 15 a.m. on the waves of 92.5 FM Youth Radio and live on Facebook Live, with a dictation in Creole animated by Cedric Lesuperbe, certified regional living language teacher, alongside the facilitator PatouAn original opportunity to combine teaching and conviviality, while promoting written language practice.

The second meeting is scheduled for Saturday, October 4 from 18 p.m. to 19 p.m. on 101.5 FM Radio Saint-Martin and a bokantaj, a space for exchanges in Creole, will be hosted by Makiba, in the presence of several guests. The program will highlight the multiple expressions and sounds that reflect the vitality of contemporary Creole culture.

throughout the month of October, fax info will share every Friday a popular proverb in Creole, a weekly nod to the wisdom and humor embedded in oral tradition.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-la-journee-internationale-du-creole-se-decline-sur-les-ondes/