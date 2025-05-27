CULTURE: Kimball Gallagher in concert with the young people of Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

American pianist Kimball Gallagher, acclaimed on the greatest international stages, will once again be performing in Saint-Martin alongside the young talents of Sandy Ground, as part of the activities of the St-Martin88 association.

These young people are participating in artistic workshops supervised by the St-Martin88 association and the Pianissimo music school. Together, they will present two unique recitals, combining the virtuosity of a world-renowned artist with the creative energy of local youth:

Thursday, May 29 at 19 p.m. à Pianissimo (26 Republic Street, Marigot)

à (26 Republic Street, Marigot) Monday, June 2 at 19 p.m.au La Chapelle Theater (Orient Bay)

From Kabul, Afghanistan, to Carnegie Hall in New York, via every continent, Kimball Gallagher has captivated audiences around the world. Founder of the NGO 88 International, he uses music as a tool for social transformation and dialogue between cultures.

In Saint-Martin, he celebrates the talent, passion and voice of a promising new generation.

A moment of sharing and emotion not to be missed.

Come and support this wonderful initiative: music becomes a bridge between worlds, a breath of hope and social transformation.

Information and reservations: 05 90 29 50 14 or 06 90 49 14 92

