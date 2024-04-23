CULTURE: Last edition of the Tuesdays of Grand-Case this evening | FAXINFO

This Tuesday, April 23 is the last 'Tuesday' of the 2024 season, a finale not to be missed on the Boulevard de Grand-Case with a large, colorful parade.

Dancers, concerts, artisan stands: If you have not yet experienced the Mardis de Grand-Case, this is the perfect opportunity to come and celebrate this last Tuesday with the whole team: “We are particularly delighted and proud of this edition of the Tuesdays of Grand-Case 2024. Since this year will have seen several challenges and opened many doors! The influx of thousands of visitors on the boulevard was proof of this (with an estimate of more than 45.000 visitors over the season).”

This year 2024 also marked the expansion of the market with more than a hundred exhibitors, artists and artisans who illuminated each edition with their sumptuous stands. The musical entertainment on both sides of the entrances to the boulevard has been doubled in order to entertain visitors to the event. Thanks to the new backstage facilities made available by Go Beach, the dancers had the opportunity to prepare in optimal conditions before each performance. The 2024 edition included many new groups and new troupes who joined the long list of MDGC artists. Building on a great collaboration with the technical services of the Community which supply the boulevard and the exhibitors, Calypso Event and its entire organizational team thank all the Lolos friends, traders, restaurateurs and hoteliers for their loyalty, without forgetting the residents of Grand-Case for their warm welcome on their boulevard. Before starting the last edition which will close the year 2024 of the Tuesdays of Grand-Case, the organizing team would like to particularly thank Louis Mussington, president of the Community, and the Tourist Office for taking their role very seriously. and to properly support professional organizers in the region. Without forgetting to also thank the sponsors who each contribute their little stone to the MDGC building: COM de Saint-Martin, Amstel Bright, Ares, Peace&Love, Moët & Chandon, La Cave, Delta Petrolum, Dauphin Telecom, Verde and IoTV . Meet this evening from 18 p.m. on the boulevard de Grand-Case to take part in this magnificent cultural and traditional festival of Saint-Martin in a typical friendly atmosphere. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-derniere-edition-des-mardis-de-grand-case-ce-soir/