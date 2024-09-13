CULTURE: Literary discussion between reality and legend | FAXINFO

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the United Women Book Club (UWBC) Literary Association is organizing its next literary discussion at the Concordia Media Library annex around a work by the Guadeloupean writer and poet, Ernest Pépin.

Having become the unmissable meeting place for literature lovers, this event will showcase the beauty and tragedy of fantasy. Each discussion has its own book… and this coming Wednesday, October 16, the discussions will revolve around Ernest Pépin’s first novel, published in 1992 and which won the Caribbean Literary Prize the following year, “L'Homme-au-bâton”. Funny and dramatic at the same time, the 192-page work immerses you in a Guadeloupe tormented by the chaos of its ethnic, social and cultural diversity, at a time of dark streets where rumors became realities. One day, rumor announced “l’Homme-au-Bâton”. A mysterious character, faceless, nameless, who hit the headlines by committing his crimes from one place to another on the island at the same time. A wacky police investigation marked by Guadeloupean folklore mixing reality and collective imagination, the UWBC discussion chaired by Danielle Chance promises exciting exchanges in a passionate atmosphere. You have one month left to devour this book by one of the most beautiful pens of the butterfly island… _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-discussion-litteraire-entre-realite-et-legende/