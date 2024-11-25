CULTURE: Literary stopover of the Writings of the Americas Festival in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Festival Écritures des Amériques, a highly anticipated event for literature enthusiasts, will stop off in Saint-Martin on Wednesday, November 27. This event, organized in partnership with the Coffee & Soda Biscuits Association and the Nomades Open Mic, will be held in the intimate and warm setting of the 978 Sanctorum Lounge in Rambaud starting at 18:30 p.m.

For 24 years, the Festival Écritures des Amériques has brought together renowned writers in the Caribbean islands, building bridges between words, stories, and readers. In Saint-Martin, authors Stéphane Pair and Polina Panassenko will host a literary meeting around the theme "The Ghosts of Violence", exploring the echoes of individual and collective memories in their works. This captivating interview will be hosted by literary journalist Élise Lépine. The public will have the opportunity to discover fragments of plots, autobiographical stories and the vibrant destinies of the characters imagined by these talented writers. The evening, supported by the Collectivité, promises to be a moment of exchange, reflection and emotion, in an atmosphere conducive to literary discovery. The Festival extends over several Caribbean islands. While Éric Chacour and Julia Malye will be in Saint-Barthélemy, Raphaëlle Red and Charmaine Wilkerson will make Marie-Galante vibrate. Don’t miss this literary event which celebrates the power of words and their ability to forge links between cultures and generations. _VX

Info: 0690 477283

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-escale-litteraire-du-festival-ecritures-des-ameriques-a-saint-martin/