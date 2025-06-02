CULTURE: Lucie Pillant’s first opening a success | FAXINFO

A large crowd turned out at Hope Estate for the opening of Lucie Pillant, a 17-year-old "budding artist," also a student at Concordia's Victor Hugo High School and a French Shidokan champion. It was a resounding success.

Lucie Pillant's talent never ceases to amaze the (very) large crowd that came on the evening of Saturday, May 25, to discover a selection of her paintings exhibited for the occasion at the restaurant Les Mets Tissés.

The vagaries of life in Saint-Martin, however, played a trick on the young artist, depriving the place of electricity for a good hour before a backup solution was put in place. So, it was in the dark and with the help of their phone flashes that the first visitors were able to discover the extent of Lucie's talents and dreamlike world.

Among her notable works are "Inuit Spirit," an oil painting on Canson paper straight from her imagination, and "Boxeuse," an acrylic painting that depicts her fighting spirit, whether in class or in her sports activities. The work "I See Red" also attracts attention, the result of intense anger she felt after an injustice she suffered in class.

Elegant and available to chat with all visitors, Lucie Pillant also had the excellent idea of ​​making printed reproductions of her works, thus offering a lower-cost alternative to obtaining her art: "I offer both my interpretations of already existing models and total creations coming from my mind." The money raised from the sale of her works at the event will be used to finance the continuation of her studies in mainland France. Congratulations to Lucie for this exhibition, which promises to be the first of a long list. _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-carton-plein-pour-le-premier-vernissage-de-lucie-pillant/