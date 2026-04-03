CULTURE / Participatory poetry: a meeting around the acrostic | FAXINFO

The Tiny Lib / Poet’s Corner, supported by the Coffee & Soda Biscuits association, offers a new literary event placed under the banner of play and creativity. This Friday, April 3rd, from 17pm to 19pmThe public is invited to meet the author Mario Luce, also known as Mèt & Poèt MAYO, for a moment of discussion about his collection ‘Detour to the Acrostic’.

Located at Poet’s Corner, at 20 rue de la République in Marigot, this free event It aims to be accessible to everyone, from poetry lovers to the simply curious. Just one instruction: bring your own chair to fully enjoy this convivial moment.

Through his work, the author proposes a immersion in an original poetic universe where words become a playground. The acrostic, a figure of speech inherited from Greek acrostikhos, consists of form a word or message by reading vertically the first letters of each lineA seemingly simple mechanism, but one that paves the way for sensitive, sometimes intimate, often playful writing. Mario Luce’s texts draw inspiration from the passage of time, encounters, and everyday emotions. Months, memories, and moments of life thus become poetic markers, inviting the reader to become an active participant in their reading, to decode and make their own the hidden messages.

In an atmosphere conducive to sharing, this gathering promises to be a literary interlude in the heart of Saint-Martin, filled with exchanges, readings, and discoveries. A suspended moment where everyone, like us, can try their hand at the subtle art of the acrostic.

Ffaithful to the news of the island

Aat the heart of the events of Saint-Martin

Xpress in the dissemination of information

Iinforming its readers every day

Nrecorder of key events

Flocal press force

OOpen to the life of the territory

_VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-poesie-participative-une-rencontre-autour-de-lacrostiche/