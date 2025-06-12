CULTURE: Poetry celebrated in the open air | FAXINFO

It was in a hushed atmosphere, full of emotion and human warmth, that the 2025 edition of the “Jardin des poètes” took place last Friday.

Set up in the gardens of the Collectivité, a small stage hosted an evening where words, carried by highly talented voices, found their rightful place. The audience, composed of families, friends, and enthusiasts, gathered in large numbers for this emblematic moment of the Book Fair, organized for 22 years by the Conscious Lyrics Foundation association. In the presence of Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, Sub-Prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, and Vice-Presidents Bernadette Louisy and Dominique Démocrite Louisy, the spectators were immersed in a multilingual literary journey, driven by the theme “Redefining.”

The evening opened with an intense performance by the Ö and Co. company. Peggy Oulerich's dancers dominated the stage, alternating between power and vulnerability. A vibrant preamble, heralding an evening where art, in all its forms, would take center stage.

Safiyya Chance was the first to recite, in English, an excerpt from her recently published work Native Choir. Each intervention, sober or intense, sometimes punctuated by music, set the tone, like a cry of conscience. Special guest and poet who needs no introduction, Lasana M. Sekou transported the audience into his universe, combining depth and humor. As the hours passed, the authors' words resonated in the garden, carrying the audience into what is most beautiful: the power of words. Between performance and transmission, this evening undoubtedly confirmed the vitality of the Saint-Martin poetry scene. _Vx

