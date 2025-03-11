CULTURE: Sidonie Bilger paints the soul of carnival | FAXINFO

Artist in residence in Saint-Martin, the artist Sidonie Bilger created a monumental fresco for the carnival village.

Originally from Alsace, the artist was welcomed at the TAK (“ The Art Kclob ») in Marigot, an art center created by Florence Poirier Nkpa : “My immersion on the island was intense: I had to adapt very quickly, and at the same time, I was wonderfully welcomed.”

Present only for one month in Saint-Martin, Sidonie Bilger was overwhelmed by the island's natural riches and wanted to represent them in an XXL fresco created in charcoal and pastel, in just three days, for the carnival village.

For his project entitled 'New Imaginaries', the young artist has chosen to establish a parallel between the fauna of the Caribbean and this great human tradition. Invited by the carnival committee, she assisted behind the scenes in the making of the troupe's costumes Hot'N Spicy which she then drew inspiration from to make a link with the animal world: "For example, the feathers of the costumes can evoke the mating parades of birds. I also used natural elements such as the conch which inspired me to do other artistic works.”

The colorful and profound works of Sidonie Bilger will be visible, by reservation (see information), during a SIP and Tch'Art evening on Friday March 14 from 18 p.m. to 21 p.m. at TAK, 8 rue de Concordia in Marigot.

Info: (+594) 694 43 36 35

Instagram Sidonie Bilger: bilgersidonia

Instagram Florence Poirier Nkpa: p.nkpbbb

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-sidonie-bilger-peint-lame-du-carnaval/