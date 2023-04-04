CULTURE: Students visiting Fort Louis with ACS ZEPIN | FAXINFO

In its approach to bring the history and culture of the island of Saint Martin within reach, ACS ZEPIN invited a CM1 class from the Emile Choisy school on January 31, 2023; then a class of 5th SEGPA (Adapted General and Professional Education Section) from the Mont des Accords college in Marigot, on March 13th.

It is through fun activities and quizzes that the pupils and their teachers let themselves be taken on a "return to the past", to the 18th century, when the Fort was built. For some Concordia students, it was their first trip to the Fort.

At the end of their time travel, the association offered a snack with the island's emblematic bun with its origin, accompanied by juice.

This activity was carried out in collaboration with the Territorial Archives. Many thanks to Audrey Claxton for her dynamism. Acknowledgments for the involvement of Mrs. Jasaron from the MDA college, Mr. Botino, Director of the Emile Choisy school, the teachers Mrs. Denis Raïssa and Connan Anne, from the AESH (accompanying student with disabilities) Nadine, as well as supervising members of ACS ZEPIN: Lydie, Martine, Tina and Xavier.

After these actions and the donation of a check for 272 euros recently given to the district educational manager for the purchase of singing and music manuals for schoolchildren for the Cinderella educational project planned on stage in June 2023, it will be, At the end of the Easter holidays, it was the turn of a class from the Roche Gravée college in Moho to take part in the history of this fort.

Xavier Mirre-Minori, President of the association specifies that, through activities such as guided cultural hikes, visits to historical sites, multi-activities, funds raised, that ACS ZEPIN provides assistance to requests from schools , colleges and high schools to assist them in their educational projects.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-des-eleves-en-visite-au-fort-louis-avec-lacs-zepin/