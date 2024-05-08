CULTURE / The book “Cuisine Creole 2” nominated for the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards | FAXINFO

The talent of the fine local publishing house The Friendly Books is highlighted through the 30th edition of the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. The second volume of “Cuisine Creole”, published last October, is nominated in two categories of the competition for the best gastronomic book in the world.

The publishing house created by Thomas Proust and Alexandra Hubert more than ten years ago and located on our territory continues to celebrate the beauty, diversity, culture and communities of this island nicknamed the Friendly Island . The Friendly Books produces sublime photo books that highlight the richness, in the broadest sense of the term, of Saint-Martin. Unique in its kind, the second volume of “Cuisine Creole” prides itself on being both a book of authentic recipes coupled with a notebook of meetings with talented women and men, amateur or professional cooks, who share their cooking secrets. Magnificently illustrated by photographs by Alexandra Schaede, the 108 pages of “Cuisine Creole 2” attracted the attention of the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. Founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau, each year they reward the best books on gastronomy and wine, printed or digital, as well as culinary television. With more than 230 applications from countries and regions to win a prestigious award in 2022 (compared to 67 in 2005), the reputation of the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards is well established. The only international competition in the sector, the Gourmand Awards are a unique opportunity to build the image of a country's gastronomic culture and share it with the rest of the world. The list of books in competition for this 30th edition of the Gourmand Awards is available until November 15, 2024. The winners, who will benefit from great international visibility, will be announced during the ceremony, the date and location of which will be communicated from here at the end of next June. Last year's awards ceremony held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, also rewarded a French couple: the prestigious prize for Best Chef's Book in the World from the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2023 was awarded to the work, 'In the head of Glenn Viel', written by Anne and Jean-Philippe Garabedian and co-published by Le Coeur des Chefs and La Fabrique. For this new edition of the competition, “Cuisine Creole 2” by The Friendly Books is nominated in two categories: Photography (B06) and Caribbean Books (C21). We cross fingers… _VX

Info: https://www.thefriendlybooks.com

https://www.cookbookfair.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-le-livre-cuisine-creole-2-nomme-aux-gourmand-world-cookbook-awards/