CULTURE: The Carnival of St Martin, between heritage and evolution | FAXINFO

The Saint Martin Carnival, a heritage jewel, mixes African, European and Caribbean traditions. According to Luciana Raspail, president of the Festivités Carnavalesques de Saint Martin (FCDSM), it is a "living heritage and the showcase where we can demonstrate our diversity, cultural resilience and our unity that makes us the Friendly Island."

The research of Stéphie Gumbs, passionate about the history of Saint-Martin and author of an exhibition on the Saint-Martin carnival, reveals that the latter also draws its roots from the private balls of the 1940s, as recounted by the late Daniella Jeffry.

At that time, the “moko jumbies”, terrifying masked figures, roamed the streets of Marigot.

The 1960s saw a turning point: influences from Trinidad, St. Kitts and St. Thomas enriched the celebrations. The "Carnival Village", inspired by St. Thomas, and the introduction of steel pans marked the beginning of its structuring.

Since the 2000s, Carnival has become a reflection of a true melting pot, welcoming Dominican, Haitian, Indian and Chinese troupes, among others.

A mix that the FCDSM intends to turn into an asset. For Luciana Raspail, "this merger has helped shape the history of this tradition by creating its own identity.

Today, we want to make our Carnival a melting pot with troupes highlighting the different nationalities present on the island." _AK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-le-carnaval-de-st-martin-entre-heritage-et-evolution/