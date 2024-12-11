CULTURE: The flavor of tradition in the spotlight in Colombier | FAXINFO

On December 7, as part of its twentieth anniversary, the Nature Valley Colombier association revived the culinary traditions of Saint-Martin by organizing a workshop dedicated to the making of the traditional Christmas coconut tart. This event, marked by the enthusiasm of the public, was a real journey to the heart of Saint-Martin culture.

“In the peaceful atmosphere of Colombier,” according to Vernicia Brooks, president of the association, participants were able to discover the recipe for this emblem of Saint-Martin Christmas, in an atmosphere marked by conviviality. For Vernicia Brooks, this workshop was not just a simple culinary demonstration, but a strong gesture to preserve and transmit a culture threatened by certain aspects of modernity: “A culture that is not transmitted is doomed to disappear.”

Since its creation, Nature Valley Colombier, composed mainly of committed women, has worked to revive traditions such as the cultivation and harvesting of dittany. This work also involves initiatives such as the guavaberry festival or the Johnny Cakes workshops, added after Irma to respond to the growing interest of the population.

In 20 years, the association has exceeded its initial ambitions, becoming a true cultural and intergenerational pillar. The Christmas tart workshop perfectly embodies this spirit: transmitting the taste of heritage while uniting generations in sharing and discovery. _AK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-la-saveur-de-la-tradition-a-lhonneur-a-colombier/