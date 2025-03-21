CULTURE: The Living Museum transforms music into an immersive experience | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, the Living Museum invited music lovers to an evening dedicated to sharing and discovery. From 18 p.m., the duo Delphine and Amin delighted the audience with a concert mixing covers and original compositions, where Delphine's soft voice blended harmoniously with the captivating melodies of Amin's guitar.

Free entry allowed a wide audience of all ages to fully enjoy the musical discovery. But this evening did not stop at a simple concert: it was also a invitation to explore the richness of instruments and their sounds. The spontaneity of the moment gave birth to a jam session where participants were able, in turn, to express their creativity and share their love of music.

One of the highlights of the evening was the Amin's generous donation, who donated several instruments to the Living Museum, including a drums, two guitars and percussionA gesture that demonstrates the spirit of transmission and sharing that animates this unique cultural place located at 38 rue Caraïbes, in Hope Estate (opposite Tout à louer).

Beyond the pleasure of playing and listening, this event also highlighted the benefits of music : stress reduction, improved mood and boosted concentration. upcoming artistic events The Living Museum's members are waiting for you on Saturday, March 22nd at 10 a.m. for a 'dance therapy' session, and another musical moment on March 29th at 10 a.m. with Agathe. A wonderful promise of moments rich in emotion and encounters… _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-le-living-museum-transforme-la-musique-en-experience-immersive/