CULTURE: The Nomads invites children to inspire their parents | FAXINFO

At the beginning of June, the Concordia media library welcomed around twenty young artists who came to sing, recite poems and dance under the watchful eye of parents and passersby.

For the first time dedicated to children, The Nomads event, in partnership with the media library, the Caisse Territoriale des Oeuvres Scolaires (CTOS) and the Community, invited the latest generation of talents from Saint-Martin to take the stage.

Sabrina Charville, founder of the Coffee & Soda Biscuits association, which initiated this cultural event, was delighted to see a dozen registered participants and a few others who came spontaneously to participate in the evening.

The two previous editions, open only to adults, prompted Sabrina to create a special kids' edition: “It's sometimes difficult to find adult participants because they don't dare to present themselves in front of an audience. So, to try to develop this taste for expression and combat the fear of the microphone from a young age, we decided to turn to the little ones this year.”

Greta Thompson also took the opportunity to present her first book, available at the Concordia Media Library. A teacher for 15 years, Greta made her book, “The Johnny Cake Delivery,” an ode to Saint-Martin culture while teaching children math and languages. Sabrina hopes this evening will have encouraged locals to return more often to the still little-known media library. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-the-nomads-invite-les-enfants-a-inspirer-leurs-parents/