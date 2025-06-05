CULTURE / The Nomads Kids Special: Open Mic this Friday | FAXINFO

A wind of creativity is blowing through the Concordia Media Library this Friday, June 6, with an evening of energy and spontaneity. From 18 p.m. to 20 p.m., the stage will be entirely reserved for children, as part of the event “The Nomads: Kids Edition Open Mic – Unleash the Fun!”, a special edition designed to highlight the young talents of Saint-Martin.

Driven by the enthusiasm of a daring youth, this open stage promises a wealth of artistic expression where poetry, dance, and music will blend with freshness and authenticity. The event, organized by Coffee & Soda Biscuits and its local partners, will offer a free space where children can express themselves without pressure, accompanied by the kind support of the audience.

At the helm of the evening, Ricky the Fox will guide the audience through the various performances, promising smiles, laughter, and excitement. A guest artist will also punctuate the evening with his talent, bringing an extra touch of magic to this timeless moment.

Free and open to all, the event is also intended as a call to the community: parents, relatives, and curious onlookers are invited to come and cheer on the young participants. In the heart of Concordia, the Media Library will be transformed, for one evening, into a stage for sharing, free expression, and collective pride. _Vx

Info: 0690477283 – coffee.sodabiscuits@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-speciale-kids-de-the-nomads-open-mic-ce-vendredi/