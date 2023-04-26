CULTURE: The Speedy Plus association presents the play “Mots pour mals” | FAXINFO

This Thursday, April 27, two free performances of the play "Mots pour mals" will be held at the Théâtre de la Chapelle on strong themes such as happiness, suffering, love, violence and self-fulfilment. The public is cordially invited to attend this double event, 9 am and 15 pm, proposed by Calvin Bryan, president of the Speedy Plus association.

From the height of his 78 years, Calvin Bryan is a great man with a big heart. Sophrologist and athletic trainer, the president of Speedy Plus is also a profound philanthropist who works on a daily basis to bring the population of Saint-Martin out of distress. Since the devastating passage of Irma, the athletics track in Quartier d'Orléans has been unusable: "there is no longer any security, we can no longer train children in these conditions in Quartier d'Orléans". If the coach continues to train some young people in Marigot while waiting to relaunch the club when proper infrastructure will be available, the Speedy Plus association has developed its reintegration through sport component in order to offer additional activities. “After Irma, the recent pandemic and the flooding caused by storm Fiona, there is great distress on the island, mental distress, and something had to be done to help the population,” says Calvin Bryan. Thanks to a grant from the Collectivité, all the activities offered by Speedy Plus are completely free. Like the play "Words for Evils" which will be played in two stages this Thursday, April 27 at the Chapelle de la Baie Oriente theater, at 9 a.m. and 15 p.m. According to the chance of puns during a conversation between Calvin and his daughter, also a sophrologist, the latter informs her father that a play playing on words and evils is being held in Guadeloupe… by the sister of his companion psychologist. The president of Speedy Plus then hastens to contact Quinia Théodore, author and actress of the play “Mots pour mals” to invite her to Saint-Martin. Directed by Fabien Quimpert, this lively, rhythmic and cultural show takes up the great themes of life through various texts: love, illness, laughter, peace, challenges, violence and desire. "Words for Evils" accompanies the public to touch a reality without falling into melodrama. This Thursday's audience will be partly made up of reintegration associations, community services and schools in the area. The show "Mots pour mals", which promises to move and encourage reflection and debate between young people and adults thanks to the intervention of the psychologist Hans Theodore, is open to everyone, free of charge. Registrations are made by telephone (see info) for the 9 a.m. and 15 p.m. performances. Do not miss. _Vx

Info: 06 90 57 37 62

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-lassociation-speedy-plus-presente-la-piece-de-theatre-mots-pour-maux/