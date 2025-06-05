CULTURE: The Théâtre de la Chapelle closes its season between creation, inclusion and passion | FAXINFO

The 2025 season at the Théâtre de la Chapelle closed on a fiery note with “Quand on n'a que Brel,” a moving creation by Audrey Duputié.

In this declaration of love to the Great Jacques, the director mixed song, theater and dance, carried by an exclusively female troupe, including actresses, singers, musicians and dancers from the company Ö and Co. Far from a simple homage, the show explores with passion and sensitivity the world of Brel, in a staging that is at once intimate, offbeat and assertive. Audrey Duputié, inhabited since childhood by the words of the Belgian singer, reveals a part of herself: “Brel is strength, passion, power. There is no boredom possible.”

This bastion of stage creation located in Orient Bay has seen an eclectic and daring season, marked by proposals as diverse as Molière's Monsieur de Pourceaugnac, the UFO Canopée or the irresistible Irish Story. Hybrid forms between creations of the Apatrides and outdoor shows that bring excellence and inspiration, testifying to the constant desire of the Théâtre de la Chapelle to offer a lively, vibrant scene, without formatting.

An open, creative and committed theatre

But beyond the spotlight, theater plays a fundamental role: that of transmitting knowledge. For two years, a free workshop for young people at Sandy Ground, supported by the Cité éducatif, has offered a gateway to those who don't usually have access to culture. “Some can no longer come, but when they take the stage, everything changes,” says Audrey Duputié.

Despite budgetary pressures and funding uncertainty, the team remains on course. Every decision is made to protect what matters most: connection, design, and training. Even if it means doing less, but always with high standards.

Schoolchildren also remain at the heart of the project, despite the end of the collective Culture Pass, which has complicated access. “It's essential that they can see the shows,” insists the director. And this energy continues this weekend with The game of love and chance, revisited in a circus version. This Marivaux marks the kickoff of a series of end-of-year shows, the result of the work carried out throughout the season with the various workshops of the Les Apatrides company, all generations combined. A way to close the year in sharing and creation. Audrey's spearhead. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-le-theatre-de-la-chapelle-clot-sa-saison-entre-creation-inclusion-et-passion/