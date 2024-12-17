The Coffee and Soda Biscuits (CSB) association made its mark on December 15 by paying tribute to two iconic figures of Saint Martin: Edwin Charbonnier and Louis Hamlet. The event, held at 4 Real We Agree With Culture Gardens, celebrated their exceptional contributions to the island’s cultural and sporting heritage, in the presence of a moved and grateful audience.

Edwin Charbonnier, a true master of the steel pan, was hailed for his role in elevating this Caribbean instrument to the status of a universal art. His music has spanned generations, and his commitment to young musicians has helped preserve this tradition. The stage vibrated to the sounds of pieces played in his honor, recalling the powerful legacy he leaves behind.

Louis Hamlet, unfortunately absent due to health concerns, received a standing ovation for his decisive role in the development of sport in Saint-Martin. A trainer and mentor, he inspired generations of young athletes with his vision, discipline and dedication.

Sabrina Charville, president of the association, expressed the importance of this tribute: “It shows that their contribution does not go unnoticed. It is a way to celebrate our cultural identity and to remember what makes Saint-Martin unique. By honoring their memory, we keep their legacy alive, ensuring that their values ​​and achievements will continue to influence future generations.” The event also helped to strengthen community ties, by bringing people together for a moment of sharing. The musical performances, testimonies and anecdotes made this celebration a true anthem to the Saint-Martin community, of which the CSB association has become the guardian with this type of event. _AK

