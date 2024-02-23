CULTURE / United Women Book Club: What if we talked about literature? | FAXINFO

In the year 2024, the literary association United Women Book Club (UWBC), which will soon celebrate its 9th anniversary, is broadening its horizons with the first book discussion session in French next March.

In response to numerous requests from literature lovers and French-speaking friends of the association, the UWBC founded and chaired by Danielle Chance is delighted to present this new discussion group dedicated to enthusiasts of the French language. Although the specific date and location of the event next March have not yet been finalized, those interested can already order the books presented at the Librairie des Isles (Rue Tah Bloudy, in the cul-de-sac next to the pharmacy of Concordia). This exciting new UWBC adventure will begin with the captivating Caribbean story “The Testament of Solitudes” by Emmeline Prophète. The discussions will be guided by one of the French-speaking members of the association, thus ensuring a warm and inclusive atmosphere for all. At the heart of this initiative is the desire to reach every corner of our community, raising awareness of the joy of literacy and the magic of literature. As the saying goes, “Culture does not create people, but people create culture.” UWBC members strongly believe in the power of storytelling to connect and inspire. By opening French book discussions to all people, regardless of gender, the United Women Book Club continues its commitment and essential work promoting reading, diversity and inclusion within our island community: “I firmly believe in the capacity of literature to bring people together, by promoting positive and meaningful connections,” explains Danielle Chance. Membership in the French book discussions which will take place every 2 to 3 months giving participants the time necessary to savor the chosen books being free, the UWBC wants to create an open and welcoming space for all those who wish to participate in this enriching conversation. The organizing association works closely with local bookstores to guarantee the availability of selected books while supporting the local economy and promoting the love of reading. To participate in this first discussion in French around the work of Emmeline Prophète next March, register without delay… _VX

Info & registrations: 0690 65 86 05 – unitedwomenbookclub@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-united-women-book-club-et-si-on-parlait-litterature/