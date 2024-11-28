CULTURE: Unleash your creativity with E.sy Kennenga! | FAXINFO

The Ö & Co Company is offering an exceptional Kreative Session with Martinique artist E.sy Kennenga, this Saturday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Grand Case Beach Club.

Free for members (€15 for non-members), this unique workshop invites you to unleash your creativity by mixing text, melody and body language, under the inspiring guidance of this singer-songwriter with reggae, dancehall and soul influences. In partnership with choreographer Peggy Oulerich, founder of the Ö & Co Company, this event is part of the troupe's mission: to promote art and foster unique artistic encounters. Please note, places are limited! Book quickly for a morning full of inspiration and sharing.

Information and registration: 0690 54 97 07

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-liberez-votre-creativite-avec-e-sy-kennenga/