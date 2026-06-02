Curaçao to host Investment Summit in Dec. | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD–The Government of Curaçao has announced the upcoming Curaçao International Investment Summit (CIIS) 2025, taking place from December 2–5, 2025, in the historic and picturesque city of Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage site. CIIS 2025 is set to become the Caribbean’s premier platform for global investors, corporate leaders, and policymakers to unlock new opportunities in international trade and investment.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economic Development and hosted by the Curaçao Investment & Export Promotion Agency (CINEX), the summit will be held under the theme: “Your Hub for Global Trade & Investment.” This three-day event will spotlight Curaçao’s strategic position as a launchpad for investment across key industries including finance, technology, renewable energy, tourism, real estate, the blue economy, and creative industries.

“CIIS 2025 is more than just a summit, it’s a launchpad for partnerships, innovation, and economic transformation,” said the Hon. Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister of Economic Development. “We are excited to welcome the world to Curaçao and demonstrate how our island is ready to lead in sustainable, future-focused investment.”

What to Expect at CIIS 2025:

• Direct Access to Decision-Makers: Meet face-to-face with global investors, government officials, and senior executives shaping the future of international business.

• High-Level Thought Leadership: Attend keynote addresses and expert-led panels on emerging trends in global trade, financial innovation, and sustainable development.

• Targeted Business Matchmaking: Benefit from a curated B2B platform and private meeting spaces that foster meaningful connections and real-time dealmaking.

• Exhibition & Investment Showcase: Discover investment-ready projects and innovative solutions through interactive exhibits and presentations.

CIIS 2025 is designed with one clear purpose: to position Curaçao as a leading global investment hub in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. From exclusive networking events and private investor roundtables to in-depth policy insights and access to curated market intelligence, the summit offers unmatched value for attendees looking to enter or expand into high-growth markets.

“As global economic dynamics shift, Curaçao stands ready to facilitate forward-thinking investment strategies, regional cooperation, and trade expansion,” said CINEX Managing Director Jorge Veeris. “CIIS 2025 will showcase Curaçao’s competitive advantages as a bridge between continents and a beacon for sustainable and innovative development.”

CIIS 2025 invites global investors, multinational corporations, development agencies, and policy influencers to be part of a summit that is shaping the future of investment in the Caribbean and beyond.

Register now and join us in Willemstad, Curaçao, from December 2–5, 2025.For more information and registration, visit: www.ciiscuracao.com

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/curacao-to-host-investment-summit-in-dec