CYCLING: 1st edition this weekend of the “Memorial Albert Rousseau and the conquerors of Saint-Martin cycling” | FAXINFO

On the initiative of the "Team JCO" Association, Jeunesse Cyclisme d'Orléans chaired by Gilbert Rousseau will take place this Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July, the 1st edition of the "Memorial Albert Rousseau and the conquerors of Saint-Martin cycling".

This event, sponsored by Yohann Gène, a former professional rider with seven laps of France to his credit, should attract big crowds during the two days of racing. From the junior, hopeful and female categories, to the elite boys, the spectacle will no doubt be on the agenda throughout the three stages planned by the organizers (Saturday 8 July: 120 km stage, Sunday 9 July 100 km stage in the morning and 3,5 km time trial in the afternoon between Cul-de-Sac and la Savane).

Note that each formation will be composed of six riders and two leaders. Teams from Guadeloupe, Anguilla, Sint Maarten and of course Saint-Martin will compete for the final victory.

"Our objective is to aim for excellence for our Saint-Martinois cycling", emphasizes Gilbert Rousseau, president of the JCO team and organizer of the Memorial, Albert Rousseau. “With the backing of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the Prefecture and all our private partners, this event promises to be spectacular. It is with great pride that we wish to promote cycling on our magnificent island of Saint-Martin and thus allow it to be renowned internationally and throughout the Caribbean. We are already delighted with this Memorial where we will be able to support all the teams invited over the 3 points stages in a festive and popular atmosphere. The only watchword will be to celebrate sport in general and cycling in particular with dignity, while ensuring everyone's safety”. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-1ere-edition-ce-week-end-du-memorial-albert-rousseau-et-les-conquerants-du-cyclisme-saint-martinois/