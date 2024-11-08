CYCLING: AS Marigot member Kisean George wins the last stage of the Gwad’ Avenir Tour | FAXINFO

From October 23 to 27, 2024, the last competition of the year's cycling calendar took place in Guadeloupe, the Gwad' Avenir Tour, a stage race for the U17, U19 and U23 categories, with the presence of the AS Marigot club.

Several Saint-Martin cyclists were involved in the different categories: Orlan Gumbs, Kisean George, Phil Louis-Isidore and Kenny Carty in agreement with the Marie-Galante club (UVMG) and its rider Armand Alvarade.

The Saint-Martin riders performed very well, especially Kisean George who was at the forefront every day, in the good breakaways. A racing tactic that paid off for the young hopeful of Saint-Martin cycling who brilliantly won the last stage in Capesterre-Belle-Eau.

Steve Galvani, president of AS Marigot, would like to congratulate the good work done by coaches Eddie Grell and Keith Carty, without forgetting the club's loyal partners Hot Look Vision, Erick Ambulance, H&R Supply, Mad Designs, Sound Masters and TV Sat & Services. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-le-societaire-de-las-marigot-kisean-george-vainqueur-de-la-derniere-etape-du-gwad-avenir-tour/