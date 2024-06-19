CYCLING: Great experience for young people from AS Marigot traveling to Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, June 9, 9 young people (boys and girls) from the AS Marigot club cycling school took part in a competition in Les Abymes in Guadeloupe.

From the U7 to U15 categories, our young Saint-Martin cyclists had a great experience facing the big teams from Guadeloupe. Particularly for Roneyoh Duzanson, Selena Tanda, Ruby Limol and Aaziza Francillette who made their first race of their young career outside the territory.

The club takes this opportunity to congratulate its young protégés and thanks its loyal sponsors: Hot Look Vision, Erick Ambulance, H&R Supply, Mad Designs, Sound Masters and TV Sat & Services. _AF

The results :

U7 Boys: 1st, Lorenz Limol / 4th, Roneyoh Duzanson

U11 Boys: 6th, Norlan Gumbs

U11 Girls: 4th, Ruby Limol / 7th, Selena Tanda

U13 Girls: 2nd, Romeika Piper

U15 Boys: 9th, Lance Hunt Parotte / 10th, Junisio Brooks Lake

U15 Girls: 5th, Aaziza Francillette

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-belle-experience-pour-les-jeunes-de-las-marigot-en-deplacement-en-guadeloupe/