CYCLING: Great performance by AS Marigot U17s around Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

From July 5 to 9, the Tour de la Guadeloupe U17 took place with 60 participants where the team from the Association Sportive de Marigot carried the colors of Saint-Martin brilliantly.

All the ASM riders behaved very well, with in particular a fine fourth place obtained by Kisean George during the prologue, synonymous with the hot spot blue jersey.

For his part, Juliani Claxton Van Heyningen wore the white jersey of the best young rider for two days after taking a promising 3rd place during the 1st stage. The icing on the cake, the young hopeful of ASM will confirm all the good that we think of him by winning in a strong sprint during the final stage.

Note that the Tour of Guadeloupe U19 was won by the selection of Martinique.

AS Marigot thanks the Collectivity of Saint-Martin for its support and its sponsors: Hot Look Vision, Erick Ambulance, H&R Supply, Mad Designs, Sound Masters and TV Sat & Services. _AF

The results :

Final general classification by teams:

AS Marigot finished in 4th place

Ranking overall individual best youngster:

Juliani Claxton Van Heyningen takes 3rd place

Robinson Bad: 5th

Orlan Gumbs: 11th

Kendjy Gervais: 12th

Mountain Grand Prix classification:

Phil Louis Isidor: 10th

George Kisean George: 16th

Juliani Claxton Van Heyningen: 18th

General points classification:

Juliani Claxton Van Heyningen gets 2nd place

Phil Louis Isidor: 17th

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-belle-prestation-des-u17-de-las-marigot-au-tour-de-la-guadeloupe/