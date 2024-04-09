CYCLING: Great performance by Dyclaï Nagau Grell and Orlan Gumbs in Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the Marigot Sports Association traveled to Guadeloupe as part of the U17 and U23 time trial championships. Orlan Gumbs and Dyclaï Nagau Grell took the opportunity to deliver two great performances.

The two members of AS Marigot were able to measure themselves against the best in the discipline last Saturday April 6 at Anse Bertrand, location of these time trial championships.

In the U17 category, out of 27 starters, Orlan Gumbs ranked 5th with a time of 24'37''90 over a 15km long distance. A good time achieved by the young Saint-Martin hopeful.

In the U23 category, out of 31 starters, Dyclaï Nagau Grell achieved the 3rd best time by covering the 23 km in 32'04''. A beautiful bronze medal obtained for Dyclaï who should inspire others!

The AS Marigot club takes this opportunity to congratulate its runners and thanks the Community as well as its sponsors: Hot Look Vision, Erick Ambulance, H&R Supply, Mad Designs, Sound Masters and TV Sat & Services. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-belle-prestation-de-dyclai-nagau-grell-et-orlan-gumbs-en-guadeloupe/