CYCLING / Guadeloupe Cadets cycling tour: Saint-Martin signs a historic performance! | FAXINFO

In a thrilling competition, the teams of Saint-Martin shone during the Guadeloupe Cadets Cycling Tour. The AS Marigot club and the Vélo Club de Sandy Ground, in collaboration with the Boris Carène club, the CCD, represented the island brilliantly.

The Guadeloupe Cadets Cycling Tour was the scene of a historic performance by Jahiem Kennedy Hodge of the CCD-VCSG ​​agreement. Back from the competition, Jahiem received a warm welcome from the many VCSG supporters who came to congratulate him at Grand-Case airport on Sunday afternoon.

The Vélo Club de Sandy Ground, having only one club represented by Jahiem, has entered into an agreement with the CCD club of Boris Carène for this competition. This collaboration bore fruit from the first timed stage on Thursday, where Jahiem struck a blow by winning the stage and taking the leader's yellow jersey.

This is a first in the history of the Tour de la Guadeloupe Cadets: a Saint-Martinois has put on the yellow tunic. Jahiem continued to shine on the last stage in line, finishing 2nd in the sprint behind ASM's Klaxton Juliani.

Saint-Martin has once again demonstrated that its cycling is exportable abroad.

The general classification of the competition testifies to the exceptional performance of the teams of the island.

The performance of Jahiem Kennedy Hodge and the Saint-Martin teams during the Guadeloupe Cadets Cycling Tour is a source of pride for the island. Their success demonstrates the potential and talent of Saint-Martin cycling, and portends a promising future for the sport in the region.

