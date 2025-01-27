CYCLING / Jahkim Carty: the young cyclist from Saint-Martin on his way to the summits | FAXINFO

The talented Jahkim Carty, a young cyclist from the area, has reached a major milestone in his career by signing his first professional contract with the Nice Métropole club. The official ceremony was held in Alcobresse, Spain, in the presence of Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivité, who came to represent his area with pride.

The Center for Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES), which supported Jahkim in his journey, Daniel Griffith and Éric Élan from the Saint-Martin cycling committee were also there.

The latter two wanted to show their support for this young athlete whose potential is recognized.

This progress is part of a broader framework of sporting development: an agreement was signed between the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the Nice Métropole cycling club.

This agreement aims to strengthen opportunities for young Saint-Martin talents and to support Jahkim in this new stage.

Louis Mussington praised Jahkim's commitment and the unwavering investment of his father, who has been coaching him since his debut.

He stressed that sport plays an essential role in the development of young people, instilling in them a taste for effort and opening up new perspectives for them.

A great achievement for Jahkim Carty and an inspiring example for a whole generation. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-jahkim-carty-le-jeune-cycliste-saint-martinois-en-route-vers-les-sommets/