CYCLING: Jayson Rousseau shares his passion with children in after-school programs | FAXINFO

In Quartier d'Orléans, the Éliane Clarke school welcomed an exceptional guest last Wednesday: Jayson Rousseau, French junior track cycling vice-champion, returned to his native island for talk to children about after-school activities of discipline, passion and perseverance. To speak of a sport that shaped his life.

“I started cycling competitions when I was three and a half years old,” he told the children, captivated by the story of this native of Saint-Martin who had the opportunity to wear the colors of the team Interpro Stradalli Cycling in 2018.

With humor and kindness, in French and English, Jayson asks the children: “Who plays sports? Who rides a bike?”, and explains to them the benefits of regular practice : “You should always do at least one sport, it’s very important. The more sport you do, the less sick you’ll be.” In front of an attentive and involved audience, the one who now practices American football at the Myrmidons emphasizes the framework imposed by training, but also the opportunities it offers: “I didn't have time to do anything stupid.“Studies and sports give you a disciplined way of life.”

The initiative is led by the Orléans Youth Cycling Team (JCO), which has been working with the CTOS to bring cycling into schools. “We have forgotten the basics. Go get them very young…I created champions from this age group,” recalls Gilbert Rousseau, president of Team JCO.

Now 31, Jayson Rousseau puts competition on hold, but remains driven by one conviction: “Spreading the word, it’s not that difficult to get children into sports.” René Arnell, coordinator of the Grand-Case Cycling Club, was delighted to see again the one he once supervised. After Éliane Clarke, Jayson continued his tour to the Jean Anselme, Omer Arrondell and Clair Saint-Maximin schools. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-jayson-rousseau-transmet-sa-passion-aux-enfants-du-periscolaire/