CYCLING: Looking to the future! | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Territorial Cycling Committee, which is preparing to become an autonomous Regional Committee, takes stock of the year 2024.

Several initiatives have been carried out, including the steps for the creation of the regional committee which will be officially appointed at the Federation Congress in February 2025 and the impeccable organization of the 2024 Caribbean Junior Road Championships in Saint-Martin in collaboration with the Caribbean Cycling Union which allowed our young people to shine. The Saint-Martin Territorial Cycling Committee chaired by Éric Hélan has also rejoined the CEES by creating its Territorial Cycling Sports Center for the 2024-2025 school year with 10 riders who made their pre-back-to-school on Monday, August 19. Not to mention the launch of the “Savoir Rouler À Vélo” training courses for primary school teachers, territorial police officers and cycling supervisors. Currently, the committee is in full preparation for the Grand Cycliste de Saint-Martin, scheduled for September 12 to 15, 2024 with guests from Guadeloupe, Guyana and the surrounding area. Among the upcoming projects, the local structure aims to create the Tour Cycliste de Saint-Martin in 2025 in close collaboration with Sint Maarten and the neighboring islands in order to strengthen Saint-Martin cycling. To support these efforts, the committee calls for solidarity and is looking for volunteers for its events, as well as donations to finance its projects. The entire committee warmly thanks all cycling enthusiasts for their support and continued commitment. _Vx

To become a volunteer, contact comitecyclisteterritorial.sxm@gmail.com or 0690 682141

