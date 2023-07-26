CYCLING: Remarkable performances by the Velo Club de Sandy Ground at the Tour de Marie-Galante and Martinique | FAXINFO

This Monday evening, July 24, Jahkim Carty and Jahiem Kennedy-Hodge of the Velo Club de Sandy Ground (VCSG) returned to Saint-Martin after delivering an exceptional cycling performance in Marie-Galante and Martinique.

A crowd of supporters and members of the VCSG awaited the return of the athletes to Grand-Case airport on Monday evening, including Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, and Eric Hélan, president of the Saint-Martin Territorial Cycling Committee. During the 45th edition of the Marie-Galante Cycling Tour which was held from July 17 to 23, Jahkim Carty finished 15th overall and second best rider under 19 in the best young rider category overall. At the start, 97 runners for a 637,58km race in five stages with only 77 cyclists having crossed the finish line. In Boris Carene's CDD team, Jahkim Carty was the only Saint-Martin rider. Despite crashing in the last race less than 3km from the finish line due to a slippery rainy road, Jahkim finished the race ignoring elbow abrasions and thigh and hip injuries. With daily stages averaging 150km long, Jahkim Carty's performance was noticed and highly praised. At the age of 17, this first-year junior currently based in Toulouse where he continues his training and his cycling career within a high-level club, faced more experienced and older riders during the Tour de Marie-Galante which remains a race open to all. Jahiem Kennedy-Hodge also proved his talent during the Tour de la Martinique with 73 riders at the start and 46 at the finish line. Jahiem finished 27th in the final general classification, winning the blue jersey for the second fastest rider in the time trial. With a yellow jersey in the Tour de Guadeloupe Cadets in the time trial last week, a first for Saint-Martin, Jahiem Kennedy-Hodge therefore continues on his winning streak. Congratulations to the champions who proudly carried the colors of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-performances-remarquables-du-velo-club-de-sandy-ground-au-tour-de-marie-galante-et-de-martinique/