Cycling: Silver medal for Dyclaï Nagau Grell at the U23 road championship in Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

Last Friday, three members of AS Marigot, Orlan Gumbs, Robinson Mauvais and Dyclaï Nagau Grell traveled to Guadeloupe as part of the U17 and U23 Road Championship organized on Sunday April 28 in Morne-à-l'Eau.

In the U17 category, Orlan and Robinson are to be credited with a great performance on a 15,1km long circuit to be completed 5 times. At the end of the 75,5km to go, Orlan Gumbs finished in 4thrd place in the final sprint, after missing 3rd place on the podium by one wheel. Note the good work of Robinson, the pilot fish who took his teammate to compete in the sprint in the best conditions.

Silver medal for Dyclai Nagau Grell

Among the U23s, Dyclaï Nagau Grell completed an almost perfect race on a circuit that had to be completed 8 times for a total of 120,8km. Starting from the first lap accompanied by two other runners, Dyclaï and his two acolytes were joined by two other competitors during the 5rd lap before being let go in the final lap by the winner of the day, Tony Chris Vanony of the VCS. For his part, Dyclai settled the sprint, synonymous with a good 2nd place on the podium.

Despite the lack of competitions, the three young runners from AS Marigot gave the best of themselves, thus proudly representing the colors of their club and at the same time Saint-Martin.

Congratulations to them and their loyal partners: Hot Look Vision, Erick Ambulance, H&R Supply, Mad Designs, Sound Masters and TV Sat & Services. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-medaille-dargent-pour-dyclai-nagau-grell-au-championnat-sur-route-u23-en-guadeloupe/