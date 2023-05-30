CYCLING / “Sound Masters” Grand Prix: great races and great winners! | FAXINFO

On Sunday May 7, the “Sound Masters” Grand Prix took place between Baie Nettlé and Terres Basses, from the U7 to U17 girls and boys category, including the Ladies, U19 and Senior categories.

The event organized by the club of the Association Sportive de Marigot went very well with great races offered to the public throughout the day.

"We must congratulate all the runners who offered a great show punctuated by great performances", underlines the president of the ASM, Steve Galvani.

Several riders from the neighboring island of Anguilla came to "inflate" the peloton for the senior race which kept all its promises.

A nod to female cyclists who have shown the depth of their qualities during the various races.

The Association Sportive de Marigot club thanks Sound Masters for its support and its loyal partners Hot Look Sunglasses/Vision, Erick Ambulance, Maddesigns, H&R Supply, TV Sat & Services. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-grand-prix-sound-masters-de-belles-courses-et-de-beaux-vainqueurs/