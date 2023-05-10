CYCLING: The young people of ASM stand out in Guadeloupe! | FAXINFO

The young cyclists of the cycling school of the Association Sportive de Marigot obtained good results during their trip to Guadeloupe on April 29th.

It was in Pointe Noire on the west coast of Basse-Terre that the various races took place. Overall, President Steve Galvani's proteges have often rivaled the best of the pack. A good omen for the rest of the season.

The results of the ASM:

– Category U7 2nd square : Lorenz Limol

– Category U9 5nd square : Norlan Gumbs

– Category U11 5nd square : Clemenceau Gumbs

– Category U13 3nd square : Lance Hunt Parotte, 9nd Darion Davis-Carti Square

– Category U13 girl 6nd square : Romeika Piper

Note that Junisio Brooks Lake in U13 suffered a minor fall which deprived him of a place on the podium. Did you say infuriating?

The sports association of Marigot thanks its sponsors: Hot Look Vision, Erick Ambulance, H&R Supply, Mad Designs, Sound Masters and TV Sat & Services. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-les-jeunes-de-lasm-se-distinguent-en-guadeloupe/