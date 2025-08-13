CYCLING / Tour Cycliste de Saint-Martin 2025: an intense route for a highly anticipated edition | FAXINFO

Le Saint-Martin Territorial Cycling Committee lifts the veil on the main lines of the 6th edition of its Saint-Martin Cycling Tour, a competition spread over five stages in four days, from September 10 to 14.

The opening ceremony will be held on September 9 at 19 p.m. at the Marigot Sports Hall. The official event will start at night Wednesday, September 10 at 19 p.m., with an explosive 2,16 km prologue through the streets of the capital. A short but technical circuit, ideal for deciding the first favorites.

The next day, Thursday 11, at 9 a.m., the serious stuff will begin with the first stage Marigot–Sandy Ground. 115 km long, it will take seven times a circuit Going through Nettle Bay, Red Bay and Cupecoy, with an expected arrival opposite the former Sandy Ground dispensary. Friday, September 12 at 9 o'clock, heading to the east of the island for the main stage between Marigot and Quartier d'Orléans, 123,5 km long, marked by eleven loops on a demanding route, via Oyster pond, Bishop Hill and the Plain.

The day of Saturday 13 September will be decisive with two sections on the program. At 9 a.m., the runners will leave from Galisbay for 95 km course punctuated by loops via Juliana Airport, Mullet Bay, Baie Rouge and back to Sandy Ground. At 16 p.m., the against the watch 6,6 km individual road will connect Marigot to Hope Estate via the RN7. This timed stage could well upset the general classification.

Sunday 14 September from 10 p.m., the final stage of 88,8 km will once again showcase the diversity of the territory, from Marigot to Grand Case, East Bay from Quartier d'Orléans to the finish line in Galisbay.

A demanding course that promises to be a spectacle, with the highlight being the Closing ceremony Sunday, September 14 at 19 p.m. at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool Sports Hall in Marigot. The date is set! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-tour-cycliste-de-saint-martin-2025-un-trace-intense-pour-une-edition-tres-attendue/