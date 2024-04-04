CYCLING / Validation of the new regional cycling committee: a historic turning point for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

In a decisive step for the future of cycling in Saint-Martin, the president of the French Cycling Federation, Michel Callot, on an express visit last Thursday to the island, officially gave his approval to the establishment of the brand new Saint-Martin regional cycling committee, in full operational capacity.

This announcement marks a historic moment in the history of Saint-Martin cycling and opens new perspectives for the development of this sport in the region. Good news welcomed by the president of the COM, Louis Mussington, the elected officials and all the players in Saint-Martin cycling present Thursday during the meeting.

From now on, the process of constituting the regional committee has begun, with the ultimate objective of finalizing all administrative procedures by November 2024. At this deadline, the cycling clubs of Saint-Martin will then be able to obtain their licenses, integrated into a database dedicated specifically to the island.

One of the first challenges to face in this transition process is the transformation of existing statutes into statutes adapted to a regional committee. This step, crucial in setting up the necessary infrastructure, underlines the importance given to the structuring of cycling in Saint-Martin, in order to guarantee optimal functioning of the new regional committee.

This decision marks the start of a new era for cycling in Saint-Martin, promising opportunities for the development and promotion of the sport, both locally and regionally. The validation of this new regional cycling committee represents a significant milestone in the sporting history of the island, testifying to the commitment and determination of all those involved in advancing Saint-Martin cycling to new heights.

Saint-Martin cycling in the midst of change

The visit of the president of the French Cycling Federation to Saint-Martin marked the start of a major transformation for the island's cycling community. With the approval of the establishment of a new regional cycling committee, Saint-Martin is resolutely committed to the path of more structured and better organized cycling development. At the heart of this transition is the creation of a platform dedicated exclusively to cycling in Saint-Martin. This platform, designed to host the license database of local cycling clubs, constitutes a significant step forward in the modernization of the island's sports infrastructure.

The president of the FFC underlined the strategic importance of this initiative, which aims to centralize and simplify the administrative procedures linked to obtaining licenses. By allowing Saint-Martin cycling clubs to access a platform specifically adapted to their needs, this measure promotes more efficient and transparent management of cycling activities in the region.

The launch of the process of transforming the current statutes into regional committee statutes also represents a fundamental step in this transition. This structural change, although technical, is of capital importance in the establishment of an adequate regulatory framework for the operation of the new regional committee.

As Saint-Martin prepares to welcome this historic turning point in its cycling landscape, the enthusiasm and determination are palpable within the sporting community. This ambitious project, guided by the vision and leadership of the president of the Saint-Martin cycling committee, Eric Hélan, paves the way for a promising future for cycling on the island, marking the start of a new era of excellence and opportunities for all fans of this sport. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclisme-validation-du-nouveau-comite-regional-de-cyclisme-un-tournant-historique-pour-saint-martin/