Cyclone “Beryl”: Cadismarket committed to helping the population of Carriacou | FAXINFO

Cadismarket is in turn mobilizing to help the affected inhabitants of the island of Carriacou, in the South of the Antilles, hard hit after the passage of cyclone “Beryl”. Shopping carts are available at the entrance to the Baie Nettlé, Sandy Ground, Baie Oriente and Marigot stores to collect donations thanks to your generosity.

As you know, Carriacou was hit hard by Hurricane Beryl on July 1st. The images of destruction are heartbreaking, and we know it could have happened to us too. Every gesture of solidarity matters a lot right now.

Around ten boats, under the initiative of Boat Charly's (@christophe.cren), are currently in Saint-Martin and preparing to leave for Carriacou in the coming days in order to bring essential supplies and food as quickly as possible. possible. Saint-Martin residents are invited to drop off their food donations at Cadismarket.

For other types of donations, the population can contact Christophe at 06 99 78 89 33.

Here is what the residents of Carriacou need to rebuild: first aid kit, medicines, canned goods, cans of pasta, long-life foods, jerrycans for gasoline and water, small electric generator, watermaker, LED headlamp, tools, chainsaw (even a small one with battery), wood and concrete screws, electrical cables, gasoline, solar panels if possible, drill/drill with battery, external batteries for charging electronic devices, disinfectant detergent, tarpaulins.

In advance, thank you for them! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cyclone-beryl-cadismarket-engage-pour-aider-la-population-de-carriacou/