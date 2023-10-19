Cyclone Vigilance: No anchoring in the lagoon! | FAXINFO

The Community reminds boat owners that the Simpson Bay lagoon is not a safe shelter in the event of a storm or hurricane.

The Sandy Ground bridge will be open at 17 p.m. this Thursday, October 19, to allow boats to exit the lagoon. It will not be possible to enter the lagoon to shelter your boat.

It will be the same during the 8:30 a.m. opening this Friday, October 20.

The technical services are responsible for ensuring compliance with these regulations.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vigilance-cyclone-interdiction-de-mouiller-dans-le-lagon/