CYCLONIC HAZARD: Action to raise awareness among boaters and fishermen, in conjunction with the port establishment of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

As part of the preparation of the territories for the hurricane season, Boris Glinkowski, head of the interministerial defense and civil protection service of the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin met with the institutional actors of the sea in order to work with them on their resilience to the hurricane hazard.

On this occasion, an action to raise awareness among boaters was organized in conjunction with the port establishment of Saint-Martin and the nautical brigade of the gendarmerie in order to highlight the work they carry out on a daily basis.

This action made it possible to meet and inform about fifteen busy ships about the risks and the actions to take when approaching a cyclonic phenomenon. Ranging from the family of tourists on vacation to fishermen, passing by residents aboard their ships, these meetings were very rich in exchanges and lessons learned.

Boaters are called upon to remain vigilant at this time of year and strictly respect the conduct to be followed when a cyclone approaches in order to secure their boats and its occupants.

