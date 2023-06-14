CYCLONIC SEASON: Elderly and isolated people, with reduced mobility or with disabilities, register with the COM! | FAXINFO

"As part of the preparation for the hurricane season, we are required to establish a register of the names of so-called vulnerable people, the exclusive purpose of which is to allow targeted intervention with these users in the event of a hurricane phenomenon", specifies the COM in a press release.

The people concerned are:

– People over 60

– People with disabilities

The information contained in this file relates to the surname and first name, date of birth, address and telephone number as well as information relating to your health and your companions. The confidentiality of the data is ensured by the professional secrecy which binds the agents of the Collectivity appointed to record and process this data. The cancellation of this file is done at any time on simple request.

The entry on the file can be made by the person concerned or his legal representative or, possibly, in writing.

Register with the Pôle Solidarité & Familles located at 5 rue Léopold Mingau in Concordia by phone at 06.90.66.88.68 or by email: autonomie@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saison-cyclonique-personnes-agees-et-isolees-a-mobilite-reduite-ou-en-situation-de-handicap-faites-vous-recenser-aupres-de-la-com/