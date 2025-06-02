CYCLONIC SEASON: Increased vigilance in the Caribbean until November | FAXINFO

The 2025 hurricane season officially began this Sunday, June 1st, and is expected to be more active than normal, according to forecasts published by several international meteorological agencies. Until November 30th, the Atlantic basin, including the Caribbean Sea, will be under heightened surveillance.

Initial estimates predict between 13 and 18 named storms, 7 to 10 of which could become hurricanes, with up to 5 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). These figures, higher than the 1991-2020 average, are explained by the abnormally warm oceans and the possible arrival of a La Niña event, conducive to the intensification of tropical systems.

The 2025 list includes the names from 2019, with the exception of Dorian, which was replaced by Dexter. Among the first names expected this season are Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Erin, Gabrielle, Humberto, Olga, and Pablo. If one of these systems were to hit the Caribbean, its name could be removed from the list in 2026.

Authorities remind us that a single hurricane is enough to cause considerable damage. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the exact number of hurricanes, vigilance must remain high throughout the Caribbean arc. In Saint Martin, government services, the community, and the population are urged to remain mobilized and prepare now, following safety instructions and warning bulletins. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saison-cyclonique-une-vigilance-renforcee-dans-la-caraibe-jusquen-novembre/