CYCLONIC SEASON: New approach to gully maintenance | FAXINFO

In anticipation of potential bad weather, the Community carries out each year the maintenance of more than 60 m² of gullies, ditches and outlets, throughout the territory.

This maintenance is a crucial action in anticipation of potential flooding, with the aim of improving rainwater drainage. Gullies, as non-permanent watercourses, play a vital role in the flow of stormwater runoff. The vegetation present in the gullies helps stabilize the banks, reduce erosion and filter pollutants. However, too dense vegetation could obstruct the flow of runoff and increase the risk of flooding. Unlike previous years where the cleaning technique was used, this year the Community wanted to favor a gentler method that respected the ecosystems of the ravines, based on clearing and mowing.

This year, the maintenance of the gullies will be carried out in a targeted manner, depending on the specificities of each collector, the density of the vegetation and the presence of ice jams that could hinder the flow of water.

The outlets located in Galisbay, Grand-Case and Friar's Bay will be pre-opened, with a barrier of sand left in place which can be opened after the passage of a rainy phenomenon, if it has not opened naturally.

The companies mandated by the Community began maintenance operations at the beginning of July, and will complete the interventions at the end of August, i.e. before the peak of the hurricane season. The green waste extracted from the various sites will be transported to the Grandes-Cayes ecosite where it will be converted into compost.

In order to optimize these maintenance actions and work collectively, the Community reminds users that it is up to local residents to maintain the banks and the surroundings of ravines located on their property. In addition, it is prohibited to dump green and bulky waste into ravines. Individuals are invited to follow this instruction and send them to the Galisbay recycling center, free of charge for individuals.

The Galisbay recycling center is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 17 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 14 p.m.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saison-cyclonique-nouvelle-approche-pour-lentretien-des-ravines/