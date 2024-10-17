CYCLONIC SEASON / Resilience Week: Awareness on all fronts | FAXINFO

As part of National Resilience Day, several events were held last week across the region to raise awareness among the entire population about major risks.

For DIY enthusiasts, two group workshops were scheduled with the Compagnons Bâtisseurs in Quartier d'Orléans for the manufacture of cyclone protections and the creation of closure systems. On the school side, students from 5th to 3rd grade from Mont des Accords middle school, accompanied by a class from Daniella Jeffry vocational high school, followed information sessions between the multipurpose room and the CDI with two representatives of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council (CESC), Frantz Acramel and Alleyne Bryan, and by video, Mathieu Peroche, Lecturer and geographer at Montpellier 3 University. The objective of these moments of exchange was for each citizen, regardless of their age, to be able to know the major risks that surround them. Definition of a tsunami, earthquake, cyclone, the speakers were strongly solicited by the young people on the different risks and the solutions to prepare and protect themselves. The resilience week organized by the prefecture and its partners also highlighted the FR-Alert system and the Ouragame game. It ended last Saturday with the sea rescue exercise according to several scenarios. Even the new commander of the gendarmerie Hugues Loyez took part in the game as a victim, and his “rescue” was a success. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saison-cyclonique-semaine-de-la-resilience-une-sensibilisation-sur-tous-les-fronts/