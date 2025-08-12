CYCLONIC SEASON: Saint-Martin refines its preparation | FAXINFO

Every Friday since June 1st, the prefecture welcomes the 2025 hurricane season weekly briefing, bringing together State services, communities of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barth (via video), security forces and partners.

Like every week, Météo France opened the session by stating the absence of immediate threat, despite an episode of sand fog. A phenomenon envisaged around August 17 remains monitored, despite differences between French and American models (see box).

For Saint-Martin, the discussions focused on several key points. The question of decommissioned ships progresses: 24 boats are subject to a procedure for forfeiture of ownership by the State. The company Verde SXM and an operator designated by the community are ready to intervene urgently, in order to deal with these boats and free up strategic spaces.

Another central topic: the warning sirens. Trois are currently installed (Orleans, Grand-Case and Marigot districts), but their sound range remains unequal depending on the wind direction: “Sometimes, we hear it at Concordia and Sandy Ground but not at Marigot, even though that is where it is located,” was noted during the session. Eleven new sirens will soon be the responsibility of the community, while the State will retain responsibility for the current ones. As a reminder, during a natural disaster such as the passage of a cyclone, it's the Prefect in place who takes the role of director of operationssThe question of financing and maintenance of the new sirens remains to be clarified and established by an agreement.

Héloïse Mercuel, head of the Interministerial Service for Defence and Civil Protection, recalled that since June, several thematic meetings were held with stakeholders in the construction, retail, port, and airport sectors to anticipate pre-crisis needs and organize the post-cyclone response. These weekly meetings remain a central coordination tool for territorial security. _Vx

Tropical Storm Erin: Reassuring trajectory but vigilance required

Yesterday, the NHC officially announced the formation of the Tropical Storm Erin, the fifth named storm of the season, with sustained winds of 75 km/h moving west at 32 km/h. Forecasts anticipate a possible strengthening to a major hurricane category 3. Once between 40° and 50° West, Erin is expected to turn west-northwest, remaining more than 480 km from the Antilles according to the current scenarioAuthorities recommend following the official NHC cone, remaining vigilant but calm, and staying informed, as the trajectory could change in the coming days.

