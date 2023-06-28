CYCLONIC SEASON: The COM proceeds to the removal of end-of-life vehicles | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin is continuing the system for removing end-of-life vehicles (VHU) on public roads for public safety.

As the hurricane season has begun, the Collectivity is stepping up its action to collect ELVs in July and August, as part of the annual cleaning campaign. The President of the Collectivity and his team are particularly sensitive to the cleanliness of the territory, especially during the hurricane season when waste can become projectiles.

Among the existing schemes, the free removal of end-of-life vehicles (VHU) has been in effect for several years. The Collectivity collects wrecks abandoned on the public highway throughout the year and accentuates this action during hurricane periods. On the public domain, the abandonment of the vehicle is noted by the environmental service which affixes a red cross on the bodywork, in compliance with the regulations in force. A file is created for each vehicle and the owner is sought. Once the deadlines have passed, the form is sent to the service provider responsible for collecting the wrecks and transporting them to the ecosite. The depollution of ELVs is carried out on the site of the ecosite, according to European standards.

The Collectivity also carries out the removal of wrecks on the private domain, provided that the owner or the co-ownership makes a formal request.

To have wreckage removed, contact the Environment Department, located in the annex of the Collectivité, rue du Fort Louis, in Marigot.

Opening hours: 7 a.m. to 00 p.m., Monday to Friday. The service can be reached:

– By mail to the following address: Guichet-Environnement@com-Saint-Martin.fr

– By Telephone: 0690 22 29 78 / 0690 75 52 91 / 0690 88 69 29

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saison-cyclonique-la-com-procede-a-lenlevement-des-vehicules-hors-dusage/