CYCLONIC SEASON / Tropical Storm Jerry: vigilance required in the northern Lesser Antilles | FAXINFO

The tropical storm named Jerry , 10th of the hurricane season, currently evolving in the Atlantic basin and is the subject of a enhanced surveillance by Météo-France and state services.

As of 15:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the system was located more than 1700 km southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Jerry is moving westward at a speed of 39 km/h, with sustained winds of about 75 km/h and an estimated pressure of 1006 hPa.

According to initial forecasts, the phenomenon could strengthen over the next 48 hours and reach hurricane stage before passing close to the north of the Antilles arc between Thursday and Friday. Its exact evolution and trajectory remain to be determined, however. The rainy activity, already very marked within the system, requires constant monitoring.

The prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, in coordination with the communities of the Northern Islands and Météo-France, has decided toactivate the cyclone watch phaseAll government services are mobilized to anticipate possible deterioration in weather conditions and ensure the protection of populations.

Pending further information, everyone is called to prudence and vigilance. It is recommended to follow weather reports, secure boats and homes, and check your supplies of basic necessities. Residents are encouraged to keep informed via official channels, local radio stations, and regular press releases from Météo France and the NHC.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saison-cyclonique-tempete-tropicale-jerry-vigilance-de-mise-dans-le-nord-des-petites-antilles/